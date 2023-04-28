 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP to organise public broadcast of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in Haryana, J&K on Sunday

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

While the Haryana BJP will organise programmes in every assembly constituency of the state, the Jammu and Kashmir unit will do so at nearly 5,500 booths in the union territory.

PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat address will be delivered on Sunday

The BJP's Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir units will organise special programmes on April 30 and invite people to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', party leaders said on Friday.

The Haryana BJP has set a target of inviting 9 lakh people to its programmes, state party chief OP Dhankar said.

He said the entire country and millions across the world are eagerly waiting for the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.