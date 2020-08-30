BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

More than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17.

The theme of the programme is 'seventy' as the prime minister turns 70 this year, with different social initiatives being organised by the party leaders across the country during this week.

According to a report by Times Now, the BJP has sent circulars with a list of programmes to be carried out during the week to all state unit chiefs.

Keeping with the theme, programmes such as presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every Mandal of the country and the distribution of spectacles to 70 blind people will be organised.

BJP leaders are also expected to distribute fruits and vegetables while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in 70 hospitals and poor colonies .

The party has asked leaders and caders to make arrangement for the donation of plasma to 70 COVID-19 patients as per local needs through hospitals.

Led by Poonam Mahajan, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise at least 70 blood donation camps in big states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states.

Activities such as the plantation of 70 saplings in every booth have also been planned.

A cleanliness drive will be organised in 70 villages of every district and pledges will be taken to get rid of single-use plastic as per the initiative launched by the prime minister, the report said.

Seventy virtual conferences on the ‘Life and Mission’ of the prime minister will be organised through webinars. As for this year, 70 slides in this regard are planned to be displayed and advertised through social media on September 17.