BJP to meet the Congress fate in elections: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday predicted defeat of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections like Congress suffered in the past for betraying dalits and minorities and benefitting the rich.

Kicking off her party's election campaign in Odisha at a rally here, the BSP supremo held both the BJP and the Congress responsible for the miseries of weaker section of the society and also growth of terrorism in the country.

She scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mein Bhi Chowkidar Hun" campaign and said it can not further mislead the people. Dubbing Modi's campaign as a "Drama", Mayawati said the people have now understood to what extent this govenrment can deliver. This drama is not going to help the BJP get the popular mandate in the ensuing polls. "Both Congress and BJP have failed to contain terrorism from across the border. Both are equally responsible for the terror activities, Mayawati said.

"Where is Achhe din as promised by Modi. The Achhe din has come for the rich and not for the poor and dalits," she claimed adding that Modi was chowkidar (watchman) for protecting the interest of rich people and not poor and dalits.

The BSP supremo accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government of introducing GST in haste and failing to implement it in a proper manner resulting in rise in unemployment among the country's youths.

She hit out at the BJP-led government over demonetisation saying the hurriedly taken measure had harassed small businessmen and traders who eke out their living without depending on any government aid or assistance.

"Both Congress and BJP are corrupt. While Congress was in news for its involvement in the Bofors scam, the BJP government has been embrolied in Rafale deal," Mayawati said.

Coming down heavily on both the national parties, she accused them of never working for the uplift of the dalit, backward and minorities sections.

"Their discriminatory mindset is yet to change towards dalits," Mayawati said adding unemployment has grown manifold during the BJP-led NDA government which has distressed the jobless youths.

While raising question on BJP's claim about patriotism, Mayawati said they (BJP) countined election campaign and the prime minister inaugurated projects immediately after the terror attack at Pulwama where 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

She also accused the BJD government in Odisha of lacking the will to fill the vacancies in the reserved category in the State.

Mayawati urged the backward and minority communities in Odisha to retain the balance of power with them, rather than remaining a seeker of alms from the parties in power.

Though BSP's presence in Odisha is limited, the party has been contesting both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state in recent times.

In 2014, BSP had fielded candidates in 113 out of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state and polled only 0.86 per cent of votes. This time too several nominees of the party are in the fray.

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.