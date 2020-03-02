BJP to give legal aid to those arrested for 'goli maaro' slogans during Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally

During Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on March 1, slogans of 'shoot the traitors' (goli maaro s**lo ko) were raised, following which three people were detained on March 2 morning, the Hindustan Times reported.

The report also noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had decided to defend the accused in court and extend necessary legal aid to them.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh expressed that he was not happy with the use of certain words but he did not find anything objectionable in the said slogans.

He told HT that he did not see anything wrong with demanding that traitors of the country be shot.

After a video of the slogans being raised during the rally went viral on social media, Kolkata Police began to investigate the matter. As per reports, a showdown was averted after those people mouthing the slogans came face-to-face with some members of the Left Front and the Congress. There was police deployment in the area, and the matter was handled.

There has been a lot of controversy pertaining to such slogans, more so after communal riots broke out in parts of east and north east Delhi. Several BJP leaders also faced a lot of criticism after videos surfaced where they were seen raising such slogans.