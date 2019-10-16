App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to celebrate ‘accession day’ on October 26 across J&K

BJP’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of the state with the Union of India on October 26

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of the state with the Union of India on October 26, the party's state general secretary Ashok Kaul said.

Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.

"The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it," he said.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 07:49 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Ladakh

