    BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet

    T Raja Singh, a Telangana state legislator, was suspended by the BJP on Tuesday as a result of his divisive comments on the Prophet Muhammad.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
    BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh (Image: ANI)

    BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh (Image: ANI)

    The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammad. Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.

    A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect." Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said

     
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #India #Raja Singh #Telangana
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 03:19 pm
