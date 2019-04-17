App
India
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP speeds up candidate selection process in Delhi amid AAP-Congress alliance talks

The party is "keenly watching" developments related to the alliance but it is ready with its strategy to tackle any emerging situation, a top BJP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP has speeded up its candidate selection process in Delhi, amid increased speculation that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party may form an alliance in the national capital for the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who is campaigning in West Bengal, was summoned back for an important meeting on candidate selection on Wednesday, sources said.

The party is "keenly watching" developments related to the alliance but it is ready with its strategy to tackle any emerging situation, a top BJP leader said.

"Some adjustments may be there in case of an (AAP-Congress) alliance. But, even in the worst case scenario, only 2-3 sitting MPs may be replaced with fresh candidates," he said.

The nomination process for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi began Tuesday. The last date for filing nominations is April 23.

A decision on alliance between the AAP and the Congress is likely in next few days, even the two sides continue to have major differences over scope of alliance and seat-sharing formula for Delhi and Haryana.

The Congress has offered the AAP four seats in Delhi. However, the AAP has asked the Congress to extend the alliance to Haryana where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is seeking one seat for itself, as a pre-condition for a tie-up in Delhi.

The BJP is ready to face the situation where it will have to contest the elections against an alliance in Delhi, said the BJP leader.

"We are confident of winning the elections, alliance or no alliance in Delhi. For them (Congress and AAP), its a choice between durgati (misery) and veergati(martyrdom)," he said.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

This time, however, if the alliance between the Congress and the AAP is materialised, the saffron party will likely face an uphill task to maintain its previous tally.

The list of BJP candidates in Delhi is expected in next few days after the picture of the alliance is clear, the party leader added.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #AAP #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Manoj Tiwari #Politics

