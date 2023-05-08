BJP slams TMC govt for banning 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal

Poster of The Kerala Story

Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) West Bengal BJP on Monday slammed the TMC government over its decision to ban the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' as a blatant attempt to scuttle "free speech" and appease a section of the minority community to serve its political interests.

The Bengal government this evening has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'.

The TMC talks about free speech and freedom of expression. By banning the film, they have proved whom they are supporting.

"The film is against terrorism and ISIS. By banning a film which exposes their modus operandi, are they (TMC government) supporting terrorism? This has been done to appease a section of the minority community," BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

Noted actor-turned-BJP leader Rudranil Sen claimed that such stunts won't help the TMC consolidate minority votes.

"Such attempts won't help the TMC consolidate minority votes ahead of the panchayat or Lok Sabha polls. The TMC had opposed the banning of BBC documentaries (on Narendra Modi), but they too are banning a film. This reflects their double standards," Sen said.

The ruling TMC dubbed the allegations "baseless" and accused the BJP of trying to create a "communal narrative" across the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The state government has already said that this film aims to create division in the society. As the BJP has nothing to project in terms of development ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they are trying to create a communal narrative," TMC MP Santanu Sen claimed.

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, depicts how women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by Islamic State terrorist group. The film was released on May 5.