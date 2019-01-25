App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 01:06 PM IST

BJP should solve Goa mining impasse: Goa Forward Party

The mining sector is defunct in Goa since March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

PTI
Whatsapp

The Goa Forward Party, a partner in the Manohar Parrikar government, on January 25 said the ruling BJP must bring about a solution to the mining crisis in the state.

Addressing a press conference, GFP vice president Durgadas Kamat said only the BJP could arrive at a solution for the mining sector.

He said the GFP wanted the Centre to come out with an ordinance to allow the mining sector to resume operations.

He, however, said that the party had not thought of withdrawing support to the Parrikar government on this issue.

Such a "drastic step" would not help solve the mining crisis, Kamat told reporters.
