App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP shattered Constitution by forming govt in Maharashtra: UP Cong leader

Speaking to reporters here, Mathur, the former Congress Legislature Party leader in the UP assembly, said, "India had got freedom (from the British) at midnight and it was at the midnight that the Constitution was shattered (dhajjiyaa udaai gayee) to form the government in Maharashtra."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Mathur on Sunday accused the BJP of "shattering the Constitution" by forming government in Maharashtra in coalition with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and termed the move as "extremely unfortunate". Speaking to reporters here, Mathur, the former Congress Legislature Party leader in the UP assembly, said, "India had got freedom (from the British) at midnight and it was at the midnight that the Constitution was shattered (dhajjiyaa udaai gayee) to form the government in Maharashtra."

"This is extremely unfortunate. Ajit Pawar betrayed his uncle and put him under a question mark," he added.

Mathur also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had himself talked about not shaking hands with the NCP before the assembly elections but took a U-turn subsequently.

Close

"See the breach of his (Fadnavis) words and how much do they (BJP) hanker for power. This action is like back-stabbing the democracy. The most unfortunate part is that Modiji always speaks about 'naitikta' (morality) and Amit Shah about democratic values, but they have broken their pledges. People of India are now realising their mistake of giving mandate to cheaters," Mathur told reporters.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Maharashtra government formation

He also emphasised upon the opposition's unity to reinstate democratic values.

Asked whether Maharashtra developments would have any impact on poll-bound Jharkhand, Mathur said, "The opposition parties will now have to become cautious of the BJP moves. The BJP can stoop to any level to sabotage democracy."

"The public is aware and alert, provided no tampering is done with EVMs. In major elections, EVMs are tampered while in a few, EVMs are left untouched so that people do not doubt their credibility."

The senior UP Congress leader also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to sack Energy minister Shrikant Sharma over the "fraudulent" investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit DHFL.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.