you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP sees Kanhaiya Kumar as potential threat: CPI

Kanhaiya was attacked while he was returning from a political campaign aimed at motivating people to join the CPI's proposed massive rally on October 25 in Patna.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP sees Kanhaiya Kumar as a potential threat, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said while reacting to the recent attack on the former Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union leader allegedly by activists of the BJP Yuva Morcha and the Bajrang Dal.

Condemning the attack on Kumar in Bihar's Begusarai district, Reddy said it reflected the poor law and order situation in the state.

"For the BJP, Kanhaiya is a threat. It is worried over his growing popularity. People are coming in large numbers to his meetings. The BJP doesn't like that. That is why they attacked him," he said.

The attack on Kanhaiya occurred while he was returning from a political campaign aimed at motivating people to join the CPI's proposed massive rally on October 25 in Patna.

"We will not be afraid of these attacks of Hindutva communal forcers and will fight back," Reddy said.

The CPI alleged that more than 50 people attacked the convoy with weapons, beat up Kanhaiya's colleagues and damaged several vehicles. Though Kanhaiya was safe, several of his colleagues sustained injuries in their bid to resist the attackers.

"It is certainly an attack to kill Kanhaiya Kumar," the CPI alleged.

Kanhaiya is likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of a Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, the Left parties and the Congress in the Begusarai constituency.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

