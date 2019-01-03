App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology for mocking PM Modi interview

In a late night statement, BJP media head Anil Baluni defended the journalist who interviewed Modi and said Gandhi's attack on the media person was reflective of the Congress' mindset about journalists in general.

The BJP on Wednesday demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi's apology for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televison interview "staged" and that it was conducted by a "pliable journalist".

"This has been the Congress' mindset about independent journalism. Rahul Gandhi's DNA is of the Emergency. His party has a history of throttling journalism. He should apologise to the country's journalists for his petty remarks," he said.

Gandhi had in his speech in the Lok Sabha said Modi gave a "staged interview" and mocked it again at his press conference.

"Did you see the prime minister's interview yesterday? He was laughing. Pliable journalist (was interviewing). She was questioning and also giving prime minister's answers," he said.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:35 am

