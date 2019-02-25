App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-ruled states to file review plea in SC against order on eviction of tribals: Amit Shah

Shah asserted that what the Modi government has done for the welfare of tribal people during its rule of 55 months the previous Congress dispensations could not do in 55 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah Monday said states ruled by his party will file a plea in the Supreme Court for a review of its order that is likely to cause eviction of lakhs of tribal people from forest areas. "I have spoken to all CMs of BJP-ruled states in the situation arising out of the Supreme Court's order on eviction of Tribals living in Forest areas. States will be soon filing review petition and care will be taken to safeguard the rights of our tribals and prevent (their) eviction," Shah said in a statement.

The BJP remains committed to the uplift of "our tribal brothers and sisters" and will do everything to protect their rights, he said and took a dig at the opposition parties as he urged tribal people "not to fall in the trap of rumours from usual suspects".

Shah asserted that what the Modi government has done for the welfare of tribal people during its rule of 55 months the previous Congress dispensations could not do in 55 years.

He cited the rise in budgetary allocations for the tribal ministry and the government's thrust on the skill development of tribal population to assert that the Modi dispensation has ensured that their fundamental rights are protected.

related news

The Supreme Court has asked 21 states to apprise it about the action taken by them over the eviction of tribals and forest dwellers whose claim for the forest land have been rejected.

In its February 13 order, the apex court asked the chief secretaries of the states to file affidavits stating whether those against whom the rejection orders were passed, have been evicted or not and if not, the reasons for the same.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.