App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP, RSS have betrayed Hindus in Lord Rama's name: Pravin Togadia

Togadia made the allegations while addressing over 2,000 of his followers on the bank of Saryu after holding an oath-taking ceremony with them to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia accused the BJP and the RSS of betraying Hindus, saying that instead of building a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, they were now preparing to build a mosque.

The former international working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad claimed the BJP and the RSS were now busy appeasing Muslims, whom, he said, the RSS brought to Ayodhya to perform 'wazu' (ablutions) with the Saryu water and offer namaaz on its bank.

Togadia made the allegations while addressing over 2,000 of his followers on the bank of Saryu after holding an oath-taking ceremony with them to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Accusing the BJP-led Modi government in the Centre of suppressing the Hindus' voice, Togadia urged his followers to launch a movement to elect a Hindus' government in the upcoming 2019 next general elections.

"In fifteen Hindu 'dharam sansads' since 1984, unanimous resolutions have been passed that the BJP would get a law enacted to build a Lord Rama temple on getting a clear majority, but they have betrayed all 'dharam sansads' and decided to wait and obey the court verdict now," he said.

Togadia said he along with his followers would perform a 'parikrama' of the make-shift Ram temple and hold a public meeting to announce who the Hindus should vote in the next election.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.