Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP rolls out offer: Donate on NaMo app, get a chance to meet PM Modi

Application users who are able to get at least 10 people to donate using their referral code will get free merchandise such as t-shirts or coffee mugs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A new feature in the Narendra Modi (NaMo) application allows users to meet the prime minister.

When users make a donation in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a referral code is generated. The user can send this referral code to his or her contacts.

Donations could start as small as Rs 5 and go up to Rs 1,000.

If a hundred people use the same referral code to donate funds through the application, the person who shared it could get a chance to meet the PM Modi, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report citing a BJP leader said that the party’s attempt is to “increase contact” between the prime minister and the people.

Application users who are able to get at least 10 people to donate using their referral code will get free merchandise such as t-shirts or coffee mugs.

In October, the BJP had recently introduced the micro-donations feature on the NaMo application.

Senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, party president Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj, among others, had donated money using the feature.

“Contributed to @BJP4India, via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ I urge you all to contribute to the Party through the App and spread the message of transparency in public life. You can contribute any amount from Rs 5/- to Rs 1000/- via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.,” PM Modi had tweeted.

In 2017, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report on political funding, had revealed that the saffron party is the richest among India’s seven national parties, having declared assets worth nearly Rs 894 crore in 2015-16.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:26 am

