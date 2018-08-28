App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP resorting to politics of killing : Mamata Banerjee

Referring to the recent panchayat polls in the state, the chief minister alleged that BJP members were working in connivance with goons who had earlier served the CPI(M).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of resorting to "politics of killing" in the state and using central agencies against opposition parties.

Referring to the recent panchayat polls in the state, the chief minister alleged that BJP members were working in connivance with goons who had earlier served the CPI(M).

"The BJP won just a few seats in erstwhile Maoist hotbed of Jangalmahal by resorting to politics of killing. The former CPI(M) goons are now working for them," she said at a rally here on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (students' wing) foundation day.

Talking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) revision, Banerjee said her government will not allow the exercise under any circumstances.

"We will not allow NRC exercise in Bengal. They (BJP leaders) are challenging us. If we are challenged, we will give them a fitting reply," she said.

The chief minister also said that she would not "tolerate" if a citizen is wrongfully tagged a foreigner here. "We are Bengal tigers, we will not tolerate if an Indian citizen is dubbed a foreigner," she asserted.

The TMC supremo said she will fight tooth and nail to defeat the saffron party in 2019.

"Besides money and muscle power, the BJP is using central agencies against the opposition party leaders. Our motto will be to remove the party from power in 2019 Lok Sabha election," Banerjee added.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.