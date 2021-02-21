BJP resolution lauds PM Modi for reforms in agri sector, handling of COVID-19 situation

The BJP on February 21, passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforms in the agriculture sector and for his able leadership in the effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The resolution was passed in the first meeting of the BJP's new set of national office-bearers, and it was chaired by party chief J P Nadda.

During the meeting, Modi told party leaders to take the benefits of the new farm laws to the people. The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The political resolution was passed thanking the prime minister for the reforms in the agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the pandemic, BJP vice president Raman Singh said at a press conference.

He said the resolution also highlights the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget, and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had informed that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on-farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and upcoming state polls.

The meeting, which was also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue. The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.