Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP releases first list for Bihar polls, names 27 candidates

All the candidates are for the election's first phase in which 71 seats of the 243-member assembly will go to polls.

PTI
Representative Image

The BJP on October 6 released its first list of 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, starting from October 28. The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya. Singh had joined the party on Sunday.

All the candidates are for the election's first phase in which 71 seats of the 243-member assembly will go to polls.

The party released the list after the ruling NDA announced its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121.
