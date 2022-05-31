English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BJP received contributions of over Rs 477 crore in FY 2020-21; Congress over Rs 74 crore

    In the financial year 2020-21, the Bharatiya Janata Party received over Rs 477.5 crore in contributions, while the Congress received over Rs 74.50 crore according to the contribution reports of the two parties.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Election Commission of India

    Election Commission of India

    The Bharatiya Janata Party received contributions of over Rs 477.5 crore in financial year 2020-21, and the Congress over Rs 74.50 crore, just 15 per cent of the funds received by the ruling party. According to the contribution reports of the two parties put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the BJP received Rs 4,77,54,50,077 from various entities, electoral trusts and individuals.

    The party had filed the contribution report for FY 2020-21 before the poll panel on March 14 this year. According to the contribution report of the Congress, it received Rs 74,50,49,731 from various entities and individuals.

    Parties have to file report of contributions to the EC received in excess of Rs 20,000 as per provisions of the election law. The BJP-led NDA ousted Congress-led UPA from power at the Centre in 2014.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #Contribution Report #Election #Election Comission
    first published: May 31, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.