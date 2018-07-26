BJP real well-wisher of Dalits: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the BJP was the "real well-wisher of Dalits" as it was only during its regime that sons from Dalit and OBC families became the prime minister and president.

He also hit out at the opposition parties for playing "negative politics" and creating a "poisonous" environment in the country.

"BJP is the real well-wisher of the Dalit community and only in the BJP regime, sons from Dalit and OBC families could become a President and Prime Minister...The other parties are limited to a person or family," the chief minister said during a meeting with party office-bearers here.

"Those who are depressed, hopeless and rejected by people are taking up irrelevant issues and saying that the BJP is anti Dalit-OBC, which is absolutely wrong," he said.

The priest-turned-politician also asked the party office-bearers to reach out to the people in creative ways and make them aware about the state government's work.

He asked the party workers to use technology, organise slogan writing competitions and take the help of wall paintings to spread the word about the BJP government in the state.

"Use wall paintings, WhatsApp, Facebook and door-to-door contact to talk about the government schemes to people," he said.

Emphasising on the use of wall paintings, Adityanath said, "The Election Commission will not erase the wall paintings during elections as they carry only information about the government schemes, and not of any party. These wall paintings will remind people of the government's work".

The UP CM also defended his government on the law and order front and other arenas.

"The law and order situation in the state has improved. The arrangements in hospitals have become better and people are getting continuous power supply. The BJP is fulfilling its promises.

"In the last 15 months in the state, investment has increased and on July 29, the prime minister will kick start Rs 60,000 crore-projects from Lucknow," Adityanath added.