BJP rakes up Ram Temple issue during elections to divert people's attention, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that the BJP rakes up the Ram Temple issue during elections to divert people's attention from real problems. "The BJP talks about temple and mosque after remaining silent on the issue for over four years.

They give controversial statements to divert people's attention even when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court," Pilot said at a press conference, adding that people of the state have made up their minds to send the saffron party packing.

He said the Congress would not let the BJP divert from real issues.

Pilot said BJP leaders might tour the state and have tea at voters' residences, but the party would have to pay the price for neglecting the state for five years.

He added that the people of the state had given their mandate to the BJP and the party would not escape its liabilities by denying tickets to its sitting MLAs.

Talking about the Congress manifesto, the state unit in-charge said the party had received over 50,000 suggestions so far through online platforms and the manifesto would be released by mid-November.

He said the first list of candidates would be released after Diwali.

"It is our effort that consensus on one name for each Assembly seat is reached. Survey feedback and common decision would be considered to announce names of candidates," he said.