BJP MP Om Birla likely to become next Lok Sabha Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Om Birla is likely to become the next Lok Sabha Speaker, as multiple Opposition parties have accepted his candidature, according to reports.

Birla is a Lok Sabha MP from the Kota constituency in Rajasthan.

While BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, Birla has reportedly received support from as many as 10 political parties beyond the coalition, including the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (United).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Om Birla’s wife Amita Birla said: “It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him.”

On being asked if he is the NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, Om Birla, as he left BJP National Working President JP Nadda’s residence, had said earlier today: “I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a 'karyakarta'”.

However, the BJP has not officially announced his candidature. The election for the Speaker’s position in the Lower House is scheduled for June 19.

The Speaker has to be from the Lok Sabha. BJP’s Sumitra Mahajan was the Speaker in the 16th Lok Sabha. She did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s all you want to know about Om Birla:

> Birla was born on December 4, 1962 in Kota, Rajasthan.

> He won his first Assembly elections by defeating Congress’ Shanti Dhariwal in Kota South, in 2003. He was a member of 12th, 13th and 14th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

> In 2004, Birla was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to the government of Rajasthan. He reportedly helped the poor and serious patients by providing them financial assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh from the state government during his tenure between 2004 and 2008.

> In 2014, he was elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Kota when he defeated Congress’ Ijyaraj Singh. Subsequently on August 14, 2014, he was appointed as a member of the Committee on Estimates.

> The 56-year-old has been associated with the saffron party's youth wing. He was also in charge of the party's organisational revamp in Rajasthan in 2018, reports suggest.