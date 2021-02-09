MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

BJP promises to double farmers' income, but stands against them during crisis: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot reiterated the demand of withdrawal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, saying the Congress is in support of the farmers.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Sachin Pilot (File photo)

Sachin Pilot (File photo)

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday while the BJP government has promised to double farmers’ income, the saffron party is ”standing against” the tillers in a time of crisis.

He reiterated the demand of withdrawal of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, saying the Congress is in support of the farmers.

"A promise was made to farmers that their income will be doubled, but when there is a crisis, the entire BJP is standing against them. Farmers of the country want to remind the party of its promises,” Pilot told reporters in Dausa.

"Raising farmers’ voice is not a crime in a democracy. The Congress is with farmers and will continue to support them. The central government should abandon its adamant attitude and withdraw the anti-farmers laws which were made without consulting state governments and were imposed on the farmers,” he said.

Pilot said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Rajasthan to raise farmers’ issues and will address the farmers’ meeting.

Close

He said pressure on the central government will be built across the country so that the laws are repealed.

Later, Pilot left for Bayana in Bharatpur to address a farmer’s maha panchayat.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot
first published: Feb 9, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.