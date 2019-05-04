BJP plans to raise exam results issue with Rajnath Singh

BJP's Telangana president K Laxman May 4 said the party plans to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others in Delhi over the alleged goof-up in the declaration of intermediate exam results.

Laxman had called off his indefinite fast on the issue May 3 following an appeal from BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. Laxman was discharged from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Saturday.

He was shifted to the NIMS on April 29, hours after he launched the fast and continued his fast in the hospital.

The state party unit intends to move ahead by preparing an actionplan - consoling parents of deceased students, giving confidence to parents, meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and also the President, he told reporters here.

The party also plans to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged police detention of BJP workers and how force was allegedly used to 'suppress' the agitation by students and organisations like the ABVP, he said.

Though the stir started by BJP against the alleged injustice to the students has been on since April 15, there was no response from the government as it was 'dictatorial and autocratic', Laxman alleged.

Asserting that BJP would stand by the students, he appealed to them not to take the extreme step.

He hit out at TRS working president K T Rama Rao over his comments that the opposition parties was involved in "cheap politics."

"When 26 children had died (allegedly committing suicides), it is cheap politics for you," he said.

The state government has not seriously pondered over why more than three lakh students had failed among the more than eight lakh who appeared for the exams, Ahir had alleged here Friday.

The Centre would check the technical issues of the matter and study the possibility of conducting a CBI probe if the state government fails to take up the issue with due compassion, Ahir had said.

"We don't interfere in the work of any state government. But, we cannot leave the students in the lurch," he added.

Laxman started his fast with demands, including sacking of education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary, judicial inquiry into the whole episode and paying compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide.

BJP staged a state-wide bandh on the issue Thursday last.

Meanwhile, CPI activists held a protest here May 4 on the alleged bungling of the results.

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam in March this year and 3.28 lakh of them had failed, according to official sources.

The BJP has claimed that 25 students killed themselves since the declaration of results April 18.

The alleged bungling by BIE in the announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organisations and political parties.

Some students and their parents claimed even meritorious students have scored low marks.

Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and error by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature, have come to the fore since the announcement of results.

A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings in conducting the exam and suggested remedial measures.