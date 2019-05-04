App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP plans to raise exam results issue with Rajnath Singh

Some students and their parents claimed even meritorious students have scored low marks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP's Telangana president K Laxman May 4 said the party plans to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others in Delhi over the alleged goof-up in the declaration of intermediate exam results.

Laxman had called off his indefinite fast on the issue May 3 following an appeal from BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. Laxman was discharged from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Saturday.

He was shifted to the NIMS on April 29, hours after he launched the fast and continued his fast in the hospital.

The state party unit intends to move ahead by preparing an actionplan - consoling parents of deceased students, giving confidence to parents, meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and also the President, he told reporters here.

related news

The party also plans to meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged police detention of BJP workers and how force was allegedly used to 'suppress' the agitation by students and organisations like the ABVP, he said.

Though the stir started by BJP against the alleged injustice to the students has been on since April 15, there was no response from the government as it was 'dictatorial and autocratic', Laxman alleged.

Asserting that BJP would stand by the students, he appealed to them not to take the extreme step.

He hit out at TRS working president K T Rama Rao over his comments that the opposition parties was involved in "cheap politics."

"When 26 children had died (allegedly committing suicides), it is cheap politics for you," he said.

The state government has not seriously pondered over why more than three lakh students had failed among the more than eight lakh who appeared for the exams, Ahir had alleged here Friday.

The Centre would check the technical issues of the matter and study the possibility of conducting a CBI probe if the state government fails to take up the issue with due compassion, Ahir had said.

"We don't interfere in the work of any state government. But, we cannot leave the students in the lurch," he added.

Laxman started his fast with demands, including sacking of education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary, judicial inquiry into the whole episode and paying compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide.

BJP staged a state-wide bandh on the issue Thursday last.

Meanwhile, CPI activists held a protest here May 4 on the alleged bungling of the results.

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam in March this year and 3.28 lakh of them had failed, according to official sources.

The BJP has claimed that 25 students killed themselves since the declaration of results April 18.

The alleged bungling by BIE in the announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organisations and political parties.

Some students and their parents claimed even meritorious students have scored low marks.

Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and error by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature, have come to the fore since the announcement of results.

A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings in conducting the exam and suggested remedial measures.
First Published on May 4, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #India #National Human Rights Commission #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC: Ish Sodhi gets rid of Shikhart Dhawan a ...

Fakira from SOTY2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's chemistry isn't im ...

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track ...

KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman ...

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ra ...

Sania Mirza is in Mumbai with her cute son Izhaan, pics here!

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace, Urges Centre, Militants to Announce Ce ...

Nitish Working to Provide LED Bulbs As Oppn Pushes Bihar into Darkness ...

Archery Association of India Names Acting President to Start Election ...

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Marry Again in France, Priyanka Chopra's Br ...

Cyclone Fani Didn't Cause Much Damage in Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerj ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium: SRH Look ...

Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle to Sell Club after Relegation fr ...

Even as Cyclone Fani Hit Campaigns, Climate Change Yet to Find Space i ...

Flight Operations Resume at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar Airports as Cyclone F ...

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

In Kashmir, accidental blasts due to uncleared explosives at encounter ...

Thailand officially crowns Maha Vajiralongkorn as king amid ongoing po ...

Gujarat govt offers to play the umpire; suggests PepsiCo India make it ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: Believing that testosterone is a superhuman ho ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RA ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.