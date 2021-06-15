MARKET NEWS

BJP plans to counter COVID-19 criticism by asking cadre to promote vaccination, help with relief programmes

BJP workers have reportedly been asked by the party to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
BJP workers have been asked by the party to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

BJP workers have been asked by the party to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

In a bid to counter criticism it is facing over the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rolling out the second phase of a nationwide voluntary service to promote vaccination.

According to a news report by NDTV, the the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme is aimed at promoting awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and helping people affected by the infectious disease.

It was initiated in May by BJP National President JP Nadda as the country grappled with the second wave of cases and amid the opposition’s accusations that the Centre was not prepared to deal with the healthcare crisis. Nadda has reportedly instructed party workers to help with vaccination campaigns, relief programmes and training healthcare volunteers in villages.

Party cadre have reportedly been asked to ensure that all people aged 45 years and above get both doses of the vaccine.

Additionally, BJP workers have been asked to motivate delivery men, newspaper distributors, auto rickshaw drivers, domestic helpers and gas cylinder delivery staff to get vaccinated, the report added.

This comes at a time when the Centre and state governments are preparing for a possible third wave of COVID-19 cases, which some experts believe could affect children more.

This phase of BJP’s voluntary service exercise also comes at a time when its government in Uttar Pradesh is being criticised for its handling of the second wave. UP will head for assembly polls in early 2022 and the saffron party is attempting to make course corrections in the state that contributes as many as 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Politics
first published: Jun 15, 2021 10:13 am

