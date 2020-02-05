BJP party of 'fekus', threaten people with guns and bullets: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 5 described BJP as a party of "fekus" (those who bluff) who "threaten people with guns and bullets" to allegedly divide the country on the basis of religion.

Without naming Union minister Anurag Thakur or his 'Desh ke gaddaron ko" remark, Banerjee, who was speaking at a convention of TMC workers at Krishnagar in Nadia district, questioned how a central minister continues to hold a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally.

The TMC supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli vs boli" comment.

Hitting out at BJP, she said "BJP is a feku party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and are threatening people with guns and bullets".

She continued her tirade saying, "The BJP is a party of crazy, religiously blind people who have little knowledge of religion and are trying to confuse the people of the country by dividing them. They are a party of goondas, of dangabaazs," the chief minister said.

Thakur, the union minister of state for finance had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaron salo ko" (shoot down the country's traitors) -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters while campaigning for the BJP candidate at Rithala in Delhi earlier this month for the February 8 Assembly polls.

He had chanted "Desh ke gaddaron ko", while the crowd which had gathered at the rally roared back "goli maaron saalon ko" (shoot them down).

The Election Commission took note of the provocative speech and the opposition parties had denounced it.

Adityanath courted controversy during a rally in Delhi, which was held after the one addressed by Thakur, by allegedly saying those who attack Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) will have to face police bullets. "Boli se nahi manega toh goli chala do" (if they do not listen to reason, they will surely understand the language of the bullet), he had reportedly said.

Banerjee, who has been among the most vociferous critics of the saffron party, said "I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP which attacks people with guns and bullets".

The TMC supremo also condemned the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly destroying the harmony in the country by trying to forcibly implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Iterating that she would not allow the implementation of CAA, NPR or NRC in Bengal, Banerjee cautioned the people of the state about alleged attempts by BJP to mislead them.

"The BJP is trying to play a communal game in the name of implementing NPR, NRC and the CAA. Be cautious about it. We will not let them in doing this," she said.

Referring to the trouble that broke out during a mass wedding ceremony hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Malda on Sunday, Banerjee said, "They(BJP) will come pretending to be from an NGO and help you in your daughter's wedding. But they will actually try to convert you. Do not trust them. They (BJP) are a group of crazy and ignorant without any knowledge about religion."

As many as 45 people, including women and children, were injured when armed supporters of the Jharkhand Disom Party ran riot at the venue of a mass marriage ceremony organised by the VHP at Eighth Mile in Old Malda.

"If BJP thinks it will be able to get hold of West Bengal forcibly through goonda activities, we will stop them," she said.

The BJP, CPI-M and Congress are triplets, she said hitting out at the opposition parties.

She also slammed the Centre for its drive to privatise Indian Railways, BSNL, Air India and LIC.

Criticising the "deteriorating" standard of services provided by the Railways and said, "They (Centre) have hiked the railway fare but look at the services, it's deteriorating. You will find cockroaches, lizards everywhere and trains are running late everyday... And if you complain they will be angry."

Expressing concern on the alleged lack security for the money kept by common people in banks, Banerjee said "Where is the security for the hard earned money of the common people? You (people) had kept the money in banks thinking it will be safe, but now there is no security that you will get back what you had saved all through your life."

She asked all booth-level workers and other party workers to resolve their differences and work together to stop the BJP. "We have to work day in and day out to stop them (the BJP)."

Elections to 107 civic bodies across West Bengal and in Kolkata Municipal Corporation are slated to be held in April-May this year. The election is being seen as a mini assembly election, ahead of the 2021 state polls.

The chief minister also held an administrative meeting in the district, officials said.