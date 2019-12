BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

The BJP parliamentary party will meet on Tuesday as the party deliberates on its strategy for the remainder of the Winter Session, which ends on December 13.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, whose praise for Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse had triggered a row last week, will not be able to attend the meeting as the party leadership has barred her from participating in the weekly gathering of its lawmakers during Parliament's sessions.

The BJP had also sacked her as a member of a consultative committee to the defence ministry for her comments. She later apologised in Lok Sabha.

During parliamentary party meetings, senior party leaders brief MPs on relevant issues and also important bills that may come up in Parliament during a session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the meeting as he will be in Jharkhand to address election rallies, sources said.