you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP parliamentary board to meet for deciding Tripura CM: Ram Madhav

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet this evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said today.

"Our Parliamentary Board (the party's highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call," he said at a press conference when asked who will be the BJP chief minister in Tripura.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had surged ahead and established a lead in 39 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources here. The majority mark in the 60 member Assembly was 31.

tags #Current Affairs #India #North East Elections 2018 #Politics #Tripura #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

