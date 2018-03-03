BJP parliamentary board to meet for deciding Tripura CM: Ram Madhav

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet this evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said today.

"Our Parliamentary Board (the party's highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call," he said at a press conference when asked who will be the BJP chief minister in Tripura.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had surged ahead and established a lead in 39 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources here. The majority mark in the 60 member Assembly was 31.