BJP packs star-power in campaign as actors, singers canvass in Delhi

The BJP's campaign for the seven Lok Sabha seat in Delhi got star power on Tuesday with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal canvassing for the party candidates in different parts of the national capital. Shetty campaigned for BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari who is seeking re-election from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

"A good and stable government is much needed. Ensure victory of a good person and a good party which is led by Narendra Modi. It's necessary that Tiwari wins by a huge margin," the Bollywood actor said at election meetings in Karawal Nagar and Babarpur.

Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary also campaigned for Tiwari.

The Delhi BJP president began a road show in the morning after offering prayers at Marghatwale Baba temple and vowed to put an end to "evil forces".

Star Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav participated in the road show and rendered 'Noon Roti Khaenge, Manoj Bhaiya Ko Jitayenge' -- a parody of his hugely popular song -- drawing loud cheer from the crowd

The road show passed through Sri Ram Colony, Sonia Vihar, Chauhan Patti, Karawal Nagar, Sadatpur Extension, and other areas under North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Later, Tiwari, who himself is a popular singer and actor of Bhojpuri films, campaigned for BJP's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

"We have to ensure victory of BJP candidates so that Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again," he said.

Vindu Dara Singh and Mukesh Rishi joined West Delhi's BJP nominee Parvesh Varma's poll rally at Shiv Vihar which was also addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I have become a Modi-bhakt," Singh announced on the occasion drawing huge applause from the gathering.

Verma said Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who is BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, will participate in his road show in Hari Nagar on May 9.

Last Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, attended an event to show their support for the BJP in Lok Sabha polls.

Campaigning in Delhi will conclude on May 10 with the city going to polls on May 12.