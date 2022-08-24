English
    BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that the BJP had contacted four of its Delhi legislators and urged them to defect to the saffron party in order to avoid "fake cases, the CBI, and the ED."

    PTI
    August 24, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED". Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators — Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep — have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

    "They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said. "They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

    Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #BJP #Delhi #India
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 12:49 pm
