BJP not interfering with AIADMK affairs, says TN unit chief

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has refuted the expelled AIADMK spokesperson K C Palanisamy's allegations that the state's ruling party has become a 'puppet' of the saffron party.

Discounting the charges, she told reporters here yesterday that such allegations against the BJP are made every now and then.

"Can anyone say that M K Stalin (DMK working president) is taking decisions at the behest of the Congress in the state," she asked.

Soundararajan said each and every party is capable of taking its decisions and "the BJP is not interfering in the AIADMK's matters."

She asserted that people would not believe in such allegations.

Palanisamy was stripped of his primary membership of the AIADMK after he wanted the party to support the TDP and YSR Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Palanisamy, a former MP, had accused the party leadership of sacking him 'under pressure from the BJP'.

The BJP state unit chief said her party had the numbers and the no-trust motion would have no impact.

Referring to the demand for establishing the Cauvery Management Board, she said it would be set up and the BJP's state unit would press for it.

Denying the charges that the Centre was not allocating funds to the southern states, the BJP leader said enough funds were being given to all the states.