App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP not interfering with AIADMK affairs, says TN unit chief

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has refuted the expelled AIADMK spokesperson K C Palanisamy's allegations that the state's ruling party has become a 'puppet' of the saffron party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has refuted the expelled AIADMK spokesperson K C Palanisamy's allegations that the state's ruling party has become a 'puppet' of the saffron party.

Discounting the charges, she told reporters here yesterday that such allegations against the BJP are made every now and then.

"Can anyone say that M K Stalin (DMK working president) is taking decisions at the behest of the Congress in the state," she asked.

Soundararajan said each and every party is capable of taking its decisions and "the BJP is not interfering in the AIADMK's matters."

She asserted that people would not believe in such allegations.

Palanisamy was stripped of his primary membership of the AIADMK after he wanted the party to support the TDP and YSR Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Palanisamy, a former MP, had accused the party leadership of sacking him 'under pressure from the BJP'.

The BJP state unit chief said her party had the numbers and the no-trust motion would have no impact.

Referring to the demand for establishing the Cauvery Management Board, she said it would be set up and the BJP's state unit would press for it.

Denying the charges that the Centre was not allocating funds to the southern states, the BJP leader said enough funds were being given to all the states.

tags #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC