BJP not bothered about Magathbandhan: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the BJP is not bothered about the proposed 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand alliance of opposition parties) and oozed confidence that the party would provide a stronger government at Centre and in Jharkhand in the approaching elections.

The BJP and its cadres are efficient enough to face the opposition in the next elections, Das said while addressing a press conference.

"We will provide much more stronger government at the Centre and in Jharkhand in the next general and Assembly elections," Das said.

"We (BJP) are neither staring at the proposed 'Thug Bandhan' or 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand alliance) of opposition parties ahead of the next elections nor we are bothered about it," he added.

The possible 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state is supposed to be between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The people of the country accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader and voted him to power with a thumping majority in the 2014 elections as they were fed up with the UPA government, which had miserably failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

While the BJP won 12 out of a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the JMM had bagged two seats only.

The matured people of the country had rejected the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh, which was in paralysis during its tenure as it badly lacked as far as "decision making" was concerned in the interest of the country, Das said.

The country got a strong government during the last four years under Modi jis leadership, Das said, adding, the Congress during their 68 years of "misrule" had failed to provide basic amenities like electricity and irrigation facilities.

Presenting the report card of his four-year tenure in the state, Das said a major achievement of the government was that the Naxalism in the state was breathing its last due to to massive anti-Naxal operations launched by the state police.

"The situation has improved in the state to such an extent that people are now freely moving around at night, in the once Naxal-affected districts of Palamau, Latehar, Simdega, Garwah and Chatra," Das claimed.

Das also claimed that criminal activities have been checked.

He also said a lot of things have to be done in order to eradicate poverty and unemployment, and ill-practises such as witchcraft and migration.

Das also claimed that the road network and infrastructure improved during the tenure of the BJP-led government in Kharkhand.

Around 32,000 villages of the state had been electrified in 2018 while efforts were on to supply 24x7 uninterrupted electricity in 2019, Das said.

In and attempt to fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister Modi to double the income of the farmers by 2022, Das said his government will launch a scheme "Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana in 2019.

He said the agriculture sector and rural development would the priority of his government in the New Year 2019.

Das claimed that the agriculture sector had recorded 14 percent growth during the last four years of his rule against minus 4.5 percent growth rate before the 2014.

Besides, the government will also launch 'Mukhyamantri Sukanya Yojana' to check school dropouts and maternity mortality rate.

Altogether 27 lakh women will be benefited from the scheme, he added.