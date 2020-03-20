BJP MP wants ‘socialist’ removed from Constitution

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Sinha on March 19 moved a private member’s resolution to seek the removal of the word “socialism” from the Preamble to the Constitution by means of an amendment.

The resolution states that the word “socialism” was added to the Constitution by an amendment act in 1976 when an emergency had been declared. At that time, most Opposition leaders were in jail, he claimed, adding that "the 42nd amendment to insert the word was thus passed without much debate or discussion".

Notably, both “socialism” and “secularism” were the words that were added to the preamble later and were not a part of the Constitution adopted on 26 November 1949.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sinha justified the move saying the provisions of the Indian Constitution are egalitarian and “socialist” is a word even Dr BR Ambedkar was opposed to.

He alleged that the inclusion of the word was a political gimmick to divert attention from the Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and to appease the Soviet Union.

Sinha further claimed that the word itself has been rendered redundant now that the Congress party has shifted its political policy from democratic socialism to a mixed economy.

The MP also argued that “the Constitution empowers both state and central government to formulate flexible policies to address the ideas in the sound in the Constitution”.

Reacting to the resolution, D Raja of the Communist Party of India quipped why the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre still uses slogans like “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” even now if the word socialist has become redundant.

Earlier, in 2015, one Union Minister had sought removal of the words secular and socialist from the Constitution. The BJP government, however, had ruled out any proposal to remove these words then.