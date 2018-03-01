App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 25, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions MPs’ power to hike own salaries

Varun Gandhi encouraged reservation for women in the Parliament but also said it should not be brought for the entry of relatives of political leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today questioned the lawmakers’ power to hike their own salaries, pointing out the decline in the number of days the Parliament runs for.

"Salaries of Members of Parliament have increased in four times in last six years. The Parliament used to run 150 days a year from 1952 to 1972 whereas it runs only for 50 days now," Gandhi said at an event organised by a private college here.

"Can anyone increase or determine their remuneration on his own? How can MPs and MLAs do that,” he said wondering over the steep rise in salaries of lawmakers. The BJP MP has been critical of the lawmakers' authority to increase their own fiscal compensation and has in the past said such a power was not in line with the morals of democracy.

Gandhi encouraged reservation for women in the Parliament but also said it should not be brought for the entry of relatives of political leaders.

“Reservation should be given to women, but it should not be brought to give entry to daughters, wife and sisters of political leaders. Common women like teachers, farmers, doctors and advocates should be promoted for entry into parliament,” he said. PTI AG CK CK .

tags #India #Politics #Varun Gandhi

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC