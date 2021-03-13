BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches new version of 'Covid Raksha' helpline

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, on March 13 launched a new version of the Covid Raksha helpline for residents of Bengaluru South.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on March 13 launched a new version of the Covid Raksha helpline for residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960 and is for assisting citizens during the Union government's vaccination drive, reported ANI.

"We in Bengaluru South are ensuring maximum people get vaccinated. With Covid Raksha 2.0, we are helping senior citizens book an appointment on the COWIN portal or Arogya Sethu app, providing post-vaccine counselling with the help of expert doctors and also informing senior citizens about the vaccination centres located closest to their homes," Surya said, as quoted by ANI.

"It is notable that the Narendra Modi government has vaccinated more than 50 lakh senior citizens in just a few days of launching the world's largest vaccine drive," the BJP MP said.

The national president of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Surya has taken other measures as well to assist senior citizens to get vaccinated. He set up helpdesks in government facilities, manned by volunteers and party functionaries. Registration booths for vaccination appointments will also soon be set up near parks and hospitals for the benefit of senior citizens.

Covid Raksha as an app was initially launched last year when the pandemic began to help people through the lockdown. In its earlier avatar functional during the lockdown and restart phases of the pandemic, more than 200 volunteers were active on the helpline, connecting citizens with over 100 doctors for effecting COVID-19 treatment.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

During the successful drive of Covid Raksha 1.0, the office of the MP answered around 10,700 calls, solved 3,465 sessions on WhatsApp, helped with 582 hospital transfers, and resolved around 96 emergency cases. Additionally, the initial version of the Covid Raksha platform completed triaging of symptoms for 1,698 citizens over teleconsultation.