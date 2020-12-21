MARKET NEWS

BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins TMC ahead of West Bengal elections

Moments after Sujata Mondal Khan was formally inducted into the TMC, her husband and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan dubbed the move a 'big mistake' and said he would divorce her.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 04:54 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on December 21, months ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal. She was welcomed into the party by TMC MP Saugata Roy in Kolkata.

When asked about how her husband would react to the decision, she said family and politics should not be mixed and she would not want to discuss this. She then said: “It’s my decision today and one day Saumitra Khan may join me in my decision in the future...”

However, moments after her announcement, Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan dubbed the move a “big mistake” and said he would divorce her.

Sujata had campaigned for her husband ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he had been barred from entering Bankura by a court order. Notably, Saumitra Khan, a former TMC leader himself, had joined the BJP on January 9, 2019.

Sujata has explained that she quit the BJP because the party has “no face” for the upcoming elections in Bengal. She said: “When I was in BJP, people would ask who the party’s face for Bengal CM is, I had to say Modi. Till the Lok Sabha elections it was fine, but the BJP has failed to find a face in Bengal for its party.”

She also hinted that she had joined the BJP only to support her husband with his mission.

She then went on to attack former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP, and said: “I am not an opportunist.”
TAGS: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Saumitra Khan #Sujata mondal khan #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Dec 21, 2020 04:54 pm

