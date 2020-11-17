BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaughter dies of cracker burns

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s six-year-old granddaughter succumbed to injuries she had sustained while bursting crackers during post-Diwali celebrations.

The granddaughter of the Prayagraj (Allahabad) MP, Kiya Joshi, died around 2 am on November 17, a close aide of Bahuguna Joshi informed the media. She was admitted to the Prayagraj City Hospital on the afternoon of November 16 after she sustained the cracker burn injuries.

The aide said that Joshi's granddaughter was bursting crackers with a couple of other children when the fire mishap took place. According to media reports, she had sustained over 60 percent burn injuries.

A party spokesman told the media that the MP’s son, Mayank, was in Lucknow when the accident occurred. He had booked an air ambulance for Kiya to be taken to Delhi for treatment on November 17, but she succumbed to her injuries before that.

The child will be cremated in Allahabad’s Daraganj after her father arrives from Lucknow.

Notably, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the daughter of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. She had joined the BJP in the year 2016. Before that she had served as the head of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years from 2007 to 2012.

