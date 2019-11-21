App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Pragya Thakur, accused in Malegaon blast case, nominated to Parl panel on defence

Pragya Thakur will be a part of the 21-member committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Thakur has been nominated to the crucial parliamentary consultative committee on defence.

Thakur will be a part of the 21-member committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

This appointment has been criticised by the Opposition on the grounds that she is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Close

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, the Bombay High Court had granted her bail on health grounds in April 2017 after National Investigation Agency (NIA) dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

related news

During the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, Thakur had stoked a controversy when she claimed that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

While she apologised for this remark later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would never forgive her for what she said. She was also served as show cause notice by the BJP.

