MP Pragya Thakur, accused in Malegaon blast case, nominated to Parl panel on defence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Thakur has been nominated to the crucial parliamentary consultative committee on defence.

Thakur will be a part of the 21-member committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

This appointment has been criticised by the Opposition on the grounds that she is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, the Bombay High Court had granted her bail on health grounds in April 2017 after National Investigation Agency (NIA) dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

During the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, Thakur had stoked a controversy when she claimed that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot.