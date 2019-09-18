BJP MP faces caste discrimination, barred from entering Karnataka village

A BJP parliamentarian from Chitradurga in Karnataka was not allowed to enter a village in his own constituency because of his caste.

A Narayanaswamy was on a visit to the area, along with some doctors and pharma company employees, when the incident took place. He was turned away from Pavagada taluk of Tumkur district on September 16, when he tried touring the area with the doctors and Biocon officials, according to a report by India Today.

The Member of Parliament (MP) was humiliated reportedly by members of the Golla community when he tried entering Gollarahatti (a place where Golla community members live) because of his caste.

The report suggests that members of the community asked him to go back as people belonging to the "lower caste" have never entered Gollarahatti before.

Interestingly, while Narayanaswamy is a Dalit, the Gollas are not high caste either.

The Chitradurga MP was told to his face that no Scheduled Caste (SC) person has ever set foot in the village and won’t be allowed to do so either. A brief argument followed and Narayanaswamy eventually left. Police are now inquiring into the matter.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said that they are still trying to figure out who exactly had intercepted the MP from entering the area.

"We are looking for them. I have ordered the inspector to give me a report. We only know that he was stopped by a few people as he belonged to a different community," the SP said.

Meanwhile, CN Ashwath Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka has condemned the incident in public.