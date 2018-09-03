BJP MP demands formation of panel for men similar to National Commission for Women

BJP MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar has demanded that a panel be formed on the lines of National Commission for Women (NCW) to look into grievances of men.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Rajbhar, who represents the Ghosi constituency in the Lok Sabha, said, "There is a national commission for women. But, there is no such commission for men. Men are committing suicide on being harassed by women, and false cases are being lodged against men."

"Once a men's commission is formed, it will act as an appropriate forum for men to seek justice. The men can knock on its door and seek justice."

The BJP MP said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, too. He also said that he has written a letter in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Rajbhar and Anshul Verma, BJP MP from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, had recently said they will address a seminar in New Delhi on September 23 to gather support for a "purush aayog".