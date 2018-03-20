BJP MLAs move HC to restrain Gahlot from attending Assembly session

Delhi BJP MLAs today moved the high court seeking to restrain disqualified Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot from attending the ongoing Assembly proceedings.

The plea, challenging the continuance of Gahlot as a minister, was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed it for hearing tomorrow.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly started on March 16 and will continue till March 28.

The Election Commission had recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, for holding office of profit, on January 19. The president had accepted the poll panel's opinion the very next day.

The MLAs have challenged their disqualification order in the high court, which is yet to pronounce the judgment.

Advocate Balendu Shekhar and Neeraj Kumar mentioned the petition on behalf of four BJP MLAs - Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.