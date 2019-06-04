App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar new Speaker of Goa Assembly

The post of Speaker was lying vacant since Pramod Sawant resigned to take over as chief minister of the state in the wake of the death of his predecessor Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar was on June 4 elected as Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly in a special session of the House.

He defeated his Congress rival Pratapsinh Rane.

The special session has been called by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to elect the new Speaker.

Patnekar, who was a candidate of the NDA, polled 22 votes while Rane only 16 votes in the 40-member House.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #India #Politics

