you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP member among 43 booked for violating lockdown norms

Forty-three people, including a BJP member, have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown norms in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the FIRs were lodged and copies of it were delivered to the residences, and also put up outside the houses of the people, which included BJP member Vipul Tyagi.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #India #Uttar Pradesh

