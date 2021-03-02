BJP Lok Sabha member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies; PM Modi, others condole

Source: ANI

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 69.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said.

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday, his son Harshvardhan Chauhan said.

The leader started his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council and was later elected as member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

He was an MLA from 1985 to 1996.

He was elected as the Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the BJP leader's death.

In a tweet, the CM said, "Nandu Bhaiya (as he was popularly known) gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him."

PM Modi also expressed his anguish at the demise of the veteran BJP leader and said that he will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and organisational skills.

In a tweet, PM wrote, "I am saddened by the demise of Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa. Chauhan will be remembered for his contribution to parliamentary proceedings, organizational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Peace."



Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the parliamentarian.



Other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, also expressed their condolences.



