App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP likely to release first list of Lok Sabha polls candidates on Saturday

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet.

The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on April 11 in 91 seats.

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.

related news

All 42 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to the polls in the first phase with a fraction of constituencies in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, also to witness polling on April 11.

Union ministers Satya Pal Singh, V K Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju are among those whose constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase. The BJP is likely to take a call on their fate at Saturday's meeting.

The Assembly polls in Telangana and Odisha will be held simultaneously with the general election.

With Modi known for dropping a number of incumbents in order to beat the anti-incumbency factor, the saffron party has been abuzz with speculation over the fate of its sitting MPs.

It has sought feedback from a number of sources, including the public, and has also asked its MPs to furnish details of the works they have carried out as it finalises its candidates for the upcoming polls.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Manmohan Singh Says ‘Hostile’ Atmosphere Sapping Confidence of Biz ...

Alia Bhatt's Dream Comes True With RRR, Shraddha is Replaced by Parine ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Mayawati, Mulayam May a Share Stage After 2 Decades as SP-BSP Alliance ...

Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agen ...

New Zealand Mosque Shooter a White Nationalist Who Hated Immigrants, S ...

‘Let's Get This Party Started’: Chilling Words of New Zealand Gunm ...

BJP Fails to Form Alliance With Opposition SKM, Earns Praise From Ruli ...

Hands Tied by Chandrababu Naidu Govt, CBI Can't Arrest Bribery Accused

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a ...

Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Actor munches on cake number four with the ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.