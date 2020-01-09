BJP likely to announce new national president soon: Report

The national executive meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be held later this month, where the party is expected to formally announce its new president, Hindustan Times has reported.

Currently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is doubling as the party’s national president, while JP Nadda has been appointed as the working president.

The BJP is also in the process of appointing new chiefs for its state units. At least 50 percent of states are likely to get new chiefs by the end of next week.

A party functionary told the newspaper that the names of the new office bearers will be announced after the new party president is named.

The functionary said, “At present the process of organisational elections are underway in some states and by the end of this month, these will be completed in 50 percent of the states.”

“The announcement of the new party chief can be made with the new organisational set up in the states,” the functionary added.

As per the constitution of the party, to be the national president, one has to be an active member for at least four terms and have 15 years of membership. Then, 20 members of the electoral college of a state can nominate a person who fulfils the aforementioned pre-requisite.

But such joint proposal should come from a minimum of five states, where elections have been completed for the national council.

In addition, as per the party constitution, the process to elect the national president can begin only after elections for at least 50 percent of national council members are complete.

The national president of the party usually has a tenure of three years.