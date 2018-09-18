BJP-led govt's policies are not influenced by RSS, says chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on the second day of his three-day conclave 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat – An RSS Perspective', asserted that the government's policies are not influenced by his organisation.

Bhagwat said swayamsevaks are independent and work of their own accord. He added that the RSS never asks its volunteers to work for any particular party but does advise them to back those working in national interest.

Bhagwat's comments sought to distinguish between its functioning and the work of the BJP, which is seen to be ideologically affiliated to the organisation with many top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having an RSS background.

Bhagwat elucidated on the origin of the term 'Hindutva', saying it stands for patriotism, respecting ancestral glory and culture. He said the ideology of Hindutva promotes unity in diversity and collective value education.

Distancing Hindutva from religion, Bhagwat said the real religion is humanity and brotherhood. He invoked Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and read the Preamble of the Constitution of India, reminding the audience that the "Constitution is our conscience" and that the RSS abides by it.

Explaining the etymology of the term Hindutva, Bhagwat said the 'Hindu' is derived from the word 'Indus' and that, in olden times, anything to the east of the river Indus was referred to as a 'Hindu rashtra'. "But this does not mean that Muslims and Buddhists are not a part of the Hindu rashtra", he added.

Bhagwat completed his lecture by citing the seven social sins that are popularly said to be written by Mahatma Gandhi – politics without principles; wealth without work; pleasure without conscience; knowledge without character; commerce without morality; science without humanity and worship without sacrifice.