BJP led Central govt hurdle in Odisha's growth: Naveen Patnaik

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday accused the BJP led Central government of blocking development of Odisha and criticised national party leaders for visiting the state only during the election time.

Patnaik said this while addressing a series of election meetings at Kalimela and Mathili under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency and Jeypore under Maoist-hit Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

"The BJP led Central government has been blocking development of Odisha. The Centre has stopped financial assistance for development of the KBK region and also stopped scholarship for scheduled caste students," Patnaik said.

He claimed that the Polavaram project will adversely affect the livelihood of the tribal people living in Malkangiri district.

The state government has been opposing the Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as certain areas of Malkangiri district will be submerged.

Though the chief minister did not take name of any leader, he said: "Where was the concern of these top BJP leaders when natural calamities hit Odisha? These leaders are just shedding crocodiles tears. The are only visiting because their ulterior motive is winning in upcoming elections."

Patnaik said "They did not come Odisha when cyclone Phailin hit the state, not even when the state was ravaged by cyclone Hudhud and Titli. But they have come during election time to get your vote."

The chief minister claimed that he was all along with the people of Odisha when calamities hit the state.

In Malkangiri, Patnaik called the Bengali settlers as the "family members" of Odisha and assured them that he would look after their requirements in days to come.

There are above two lakh Bengali settlers living in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency. The Bengalis mostly live in Malkangiri, Padia, Chitrakonda, Korkonda, Raighar and Umerkpote blocks since 1972.

The four-time chief minister also undertook a road show to other places in Malkangiri and Koraput districts.