BJP leadership should clarify if NRC will happen: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that the BJP leadership should clarify whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will be carried out across the country.

Singh made the demand a day ahead of BJP working president J P Nadda's scheduled visit here.

"He should clarify whether NRC will be enforced or not," Singh said. "The enforcement of NRC means people will have to dig out birth, school and other certificates of their forefathers to prove citizenship," the Rajya Sabha member said.

On the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Singh said, "The Centre already has the power to grant citizenship, so there was no need for this Act (amendment).

The amended act provides for grant of citizenship to members of persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.