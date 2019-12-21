App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leadership should clarify if NRC will happen: Digvijaya

Singh made the demand a day ahead of BJP working president J P Nadda's scheduled visit here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that the BJP leadership should clarify whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will be carried out across the country.

Singh made the demand a day ahead of BJP working president J P Nadda's scheduled visit here.

"He should clarify whether NRC will be enforced or not," Singh said. "The enforcement of NRC means people will have to dig out birth, school and other certificates of their forefathers to prove citizenship," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Close

On the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Singh said, "The Centre already has the power to grant citizenship, so there was no need for this Act (amendment).

related news

The amended act provides for grant of citizenship to members of persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Asked about the ongoing violent protests against the CAA and proposed NRC, Singh said, "We should follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi to protest." PTI HWP LAL KRK.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.