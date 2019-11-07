App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP leaders meet Governor, discuss legal aspects of delay in Maharashtra govt formation

Patil admitted that it is taking "more than normal" time to forge a ruling alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Amid the standoff between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over sharing the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, senior leaders of the state unit of BJP met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in the formation of a government in the state after the October 21 elections.

Those who met Koshyari included minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

Patil admitted that it is taking "more than normal" time to forge a ruling alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Koshyari, Patil said, "It is true that it has taken more than normal time to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra."

"We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide next course of action," he said.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:30 pm

